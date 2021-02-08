Xi replies to letter from Party members at old revolutionary base

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Party members at a village of Xibaipo, an old revolutionary base of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in north China's Hebei Province, to unite and work hard with the local people for a better life.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when writing back on Sunday to the CPC members of Beizhuang Village in Xibaipo Township, Pingshan County.

It was in this village where the revolutionary song "Unity is Strength" was first sung 78 years ago, before spreading to the rest of the country, Xi noted.

He said he was pleased that the Party members have led villagers there to pass down the revolutionary spirit, unite as one and work hard, and shake off poverty.

"Unity is strength, which is as strong as iron and steel," Xi said.

The history of the CPC, over the past hundred years, has seen the Party uniting and leading the people to strive for a better life, of which Xibaipo-based cadres and people have a deeper understanding, Xi said.

Xi expressed hope that Party members there could better unite local people on the journey to fully building a modern socialist China.

In June 1943, the opera "Unity is Strength" and the eponymous song were created and premiered at Beizhuang Village.

Party members there recently wrote to Xi, briefing him on the achievements local people, inspired by the song, had made in poverty reduction and expressing their determination to lead their fellow residents toward rural vitalization and a better life.