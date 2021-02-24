Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
Combo photos tell people's better life in Xinjiang

(Xinhua)    09:27, February 24, 2021

Combo photo shows Rushengul Usmann working at a garment factory, which providing over 100 jobs for local villagers, on May 23, 2020 (L) and on May 21, 2020 (R) in Shache County of Kaxgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Xinjiang's economy expanded 3.4 percent year on year in 2020, 1.1 percentage points higher than the national economic growth, according to the local government work report. With new access to opportunities in education and employment, people in Xinjiang are building a new tomorrow for a better life for themselves with the passage of time. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)


