English>>

China denounces Xinjiang-related motion passed by Canada's parliament

(CGTN)    11:32, February 23, 2021

The Chinese side expresses its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition over a Xinjiang-related motion passed by Canada's House of Commons, a spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in Canada said Tuesday.

The statement came after Canada's House of Commons passed a motion on Monday saying China's treatment of the Uygur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region constitutes "genocide."

"Xinjiang-related issues are nothing about human rights, ethnicity or religion at all, but about combating violence, terrorism and extremism," reiterated the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

