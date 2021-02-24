Online briefing on CPC stories in Xinjiang shows confidence, openness

A thematic briefing on "Stories of CPC" is held in Urumqi in Xinjiang. Photo: Liu Xin/GT

A briefing on stories of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held in Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday, with major politicians from across the world hailing the strong leadership of the CPC and the country's efforts in poverty alleviation and ethnic solidarity in Xinjiang.

The event was conducted via video link with over 300 international participants representing nearly 200 political parties, international institutions, civil society organizations, media outlets and think tanks from dozens of countries. It was held by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee and the CPC Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Committee.

Xinjiang Party chief Chen Quanguo attended the briefing and outlined the real lives of people in Xinjiang with stories, data and facts, refuting the Western's claims of "forced labor" and "genocide" on Uygurs in Xinjiang.

From 2010-2018, the Uygur population in Xinjiang grew by 2.5 million, or 25.04 percent, which is higher than Xinjiang's overall population growth rate (13.99 percent), ethnic minority population growth rate (22.14 percent) and Han population growth rate (2 percent), Chen said.

What Xinjiang has done is just and transparent and aims to make a better life for residents. The claims of "forced labor," "genocide," or "camps" are total slander, and call white black, he added.

This is the second time that the Xinjiang regional government has held a thematic briefing on the stories of the Communist Party of China. It was also the first of such briefing in the region to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. The briefing was also held a week ahead of the country's important political events - the two sessions and at the start of the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

More than 100 political parties from Islamic countries sent their delegates to the online briefing, which shows their interest, understanding and support to China and their wish to use the platform to strengthen the exchange of governance experiences.

Chinese officials said the briefing, held at the beginning of the year marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and the first year for implementing the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), demonstrates the openness and confidence of Xinjiang.

Tonga's Speaker of Parliament Lord Fakafanua said at the briefing that the country should learn from China's efforts on combating COVID-19 that have ensured people to continue to enjoy security, prosperity and a better life. The briefing is an ideal platform for calling for global efforts against the pandemic.

Tep Ngorn, Member of Central Standing Committee of Cambodian People's Party and 2nd Vice President of the Senate hailed the strong leadership of the CPC, China's efforts to protect religious beliefs, and assistance in Cambodia's fight against COVID-19 by providing anti-epidemic supplies and COVID-19 vaccines, noting that he firmly opposes any lies and attempts to smear the image of the CPC.

Zulkifli Hasan, leader of Indonesia's PAN party, said that his party is helping the Indonesian government promote Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine. "All vaccines used in Indonesia were manufactured by Sinovac and this is a major cooperation between the two countries. Indonesia is ready to promote the safety of this vaccine to the general public, and as a party greatly supported by Muslims, the country will educate them about the safety of the vaccine in terms of health standards," Zulkifli said.