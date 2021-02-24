China firmly opposes Canada's Xinjiang-related motion

Doctors are seen on their way to provide diagnosis and treatment services at the resettlement community for relocated residents of Rasekam Village in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- China strongly condemns and firmly opposes a Xinjiang-related motion of Canada's House of Commons, and has lodged stern representations with Canada, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing when commenting on reports that Canada's House of Commons adopted a motion calling on the Trudeau government to declare that China has committed "genocide" in Xinjiang and calling for a countermeasure to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The relevant motion disregarded facts and common sense and deliberately denigrated and smeared China. It seriously violated international law and basic norms of international relations and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, Wang told the press briefing.

Pointing out that the essence of Xinjiang-related issues is counter-terrorism and de-radicalization, Wang said China's Xinjiang is faithfully implementing the UN Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism. It also draws lessons from similar practices in other countries to carry out de-radicalization in accordance with the law. It is in full compliance with the principles and the spirit of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

Thanks to the efforts of people of all ethnic groups, Xinjiang has reported no violent terrorist cases for more than four consecutive years, Wang said, adding that the region enjoys social stability and steady progress, and people enjoy their lives and work.

According to Wang, the Uygur population in Xinjiang grew from 10.17 million in 2010 to 12.72 million in 2018, an increase of 25.04 percent, which is higher than that of Xinjiang's total population and that of all ethnic minority groups, as well as the growth of the Han population.

"Facts have proved that there has never been any genocide in Xinjiang," Wang said, adding that it is a lie of the century, deliberately concocted by extreme anti-China forces, and a ridiculous farce to smear China.

He said some Canadian politicians openly politicize sport, which runs counter to the spirit of the Olympic Charter and harms the interests of the international Olympic movement and athletes of various countries.

Wang said some people in Canada should abandon anti-China paranoia and treat China objectively instead of indulging in the outdated thinking of ideological confrontation. They should not put domestic political battles or their party interests above the overall China-Canada relations.

"Canada has always claimed to defend values, but one of the most important values is to respect facts," Wang said.

"Relevant Canadian politicians who engage in political manipulation on Xinjiang-related issues under the guise of human rights and openly spread false information and lies have never been to Xinjiang or even China. It is precisely trampling on the values Canada has always touted," he added.

Wang stressed that Xinjiang-related issues are purely China's internal affairs, and Canada has no rights to interfere in. China's determination to defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests is unwavering.

"China will respond resolutely to any actions that harm China's interests," the spokesperson said.