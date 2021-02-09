People staying put in Fujian during Spring Festival cook hometown dishes

Li Dejin and his wife, from Heze in east China’s Shandong province, display dumplings with hometown flavors at their dumpling restaurant located in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian province. The couple decided to spend the upcoming Spring Festival holiday in Fuzhou, as many places across China have encouraged residents and migrant workers to stay put to celebrate the Spring Festival and reduce the flow of personnel while safeguarding against the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday period. (People’s Daily Online/Jiao Yan)