Photo taken on Feb. 7, 2021, shows the city wall of Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) with a large-size Spring Festival couplet decoration in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/China News Service)

Hanging couplets on the door is a traditional way for Chinese to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Recently, 12 city gates of the ancient city wall in Nanjing have been adorned with large-size Spring Festival couplets to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.