Residents purchase red decorations ahead of Spring Festival holidays amid epidemic

(Global Times)    13:29, February 01, 2021

Tourists take pictures in front of colorful lanterns with multi-themed art installations at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai on Sunday. The shopping mall close to Yuyuan is still open, but with fewer customers purchasing traditional decorations like Spring Festival couplets and "Fu" character pictures. The adjacent Chenghuang Temple was closed last week for epidemic control. Non-local residents have been encouraged to stay put for the upcoming Spring Festival holidays in Shanghai to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Photo:Chen Xia/GT

Photo:Chen Xia/GT

Photo:Chen Xia/GT

Photo:Chen Xia/GT

Photo:Chen Xia/GT

Photo:Chen Xia/GT

Photo:Chen Xia/GT

Photo:Chen Xia/GT

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

