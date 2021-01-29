Young people not going home for holiday buy gifts for family members online

As they’ve planned to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in places where they work to curb the spread of the coronavirus, many young people are buying goods online and having them mailed back home as Lunar New Year gifts to their family members.

An online streamer sells products during a live streaming session held for the upcoming Spring Festival in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xinhua)

According to statistics revealed by the online marketplace Taobao, the platform saw a surge of 240 percent in the search volume of New Year goods. Specifically, people in their 30s placed more than 60 percent of the orders on New Year commodities in a new year-themed shopping festival on the platform.

Small home appliances and healthcare products and services are top things young people chose to buy for their parents and elderly family members for the Lunar New Year.

According to statistics released by an online catering platform, the search volume for New Year’s Eve dinner in the 12th lunar month of 2020 was four times that of the same period of the previous year.

For people who are unable to reunite with their families, they don’t have to worry about what to eat on New Year’s Eve. Restaurants have rolled out about 120 kinds of dishes, most are semi-prepared food and dinner packages on Tmall's online supermarket, for those who will not return home during the holiday.

The e-commerce platform Hema Fresh has announced that it will put representative delicacies from around the country on its store shelves in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, for consumers to choose from. The plan is expected to relieve the homesickness of those staying in the first-tier cities during the festival.

During a new year-themed shopping festival on JD.com, the top five most popular products among people born after 1995 are pastries, cakes, fruits, dairy products and cold drinks, high-tech animation products and healthcare products.