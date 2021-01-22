Pic story: father and son in construction site of COVID-19 quarantine center

Luo Yandong carries windows at the construction site of the Huangzhuang Apartment quarantine center in Shijiazhuang, north China’s Hebei Province, Jan. 21, 2021. Luo Yandong, a 22-year-old junior of Wuhan Technical College of Communications, started his internship at Second Engineering Co., Ltd. of China Railway First Group three months ago. He now participates in the construction of Huangzhuang Apartment quarantine center where his father Luo Chang’an is also a worker. Located at the junction of Zhengding County and Gaocheng District in Shijiazhuang, the Huangzhuang Apartment COVID-19 quarantine center project covers an area of 658 mu (about 43.87 hectares) with a capacity of 4,156 rooms, which will be used to accommodate close contacts and sub-close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)