Workers work at the construction site of the Huangzhuang Apartment quarantine center in Shijiazhuang, north China''s Hebei Province, Jan. 20, 2021. Located at the junction of Zhengding County and Gaocheng District in Shijiazhuang, the Huangzhuang Apartment COVID-19 quarantine center project has an area of 658 mu (about 43.87 hectares), and a capacity of 4,156 rooms, which is used to accommodate close contacts and sub-close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)