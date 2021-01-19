Volunteer drivers provide free rides to travellers amid COVID-19 pandemic in Shijiazhuang

Ride-hailing driver volunteer Fan Yuejia (R) accompanies a returning passenger out of Shijiazhuang Railway Station for a free ride service amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Shijiazhuang, north China''s Hebei Province, Jan. 18, 2021. As all other public transportation services in Shijiazhuang were suspended for COVID-19 prevention and control purposes, local ride-hailing drivers have stepped forward and volunteered to help. Headed by 36-year-old Fan Yuejia, the 800-strong team of volunteer drivers is providing free rides to travellers arriving in the city in the run-up to the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)