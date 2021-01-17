Shijiazhuang builds new isolation center in Zhengding County to cope with COVID-19 resurgence

Workers build drains at the construction site of a centralized medical observation center in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 16, 2021. As part of the measures to cope with the recent COVID-19 resurgence, authorities in Shijiazhuang have rushed to build a new isolation center with a designed capacity of 3,000 rooms in Zhengding County. Close contacts and sub-close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients will be placed under medical observation in the new center, which will cover a total area of about 33.3 hectares, according to the housing and urban-rural development bureau of Shijiazhuang. With an area of 18 square meters, each room will be equipped with facilities such as air-conditioning and water heaters. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)