Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 17, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Shijiazhuang builds new isolation center in Zhengding County to cope with COVID-19 resurgence

(Xinhua)    10:17, January 17, 2021

Workers build drains at the construction site of a centralized medical observation center in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 16, 2021. As part of the measures to cope with the recent COVID-19 resurgence, authorities in Shijiazhuang have rushed to build a new isolation center with a designed capacity of 3,000 rooms in Zhengding County. Close contacts and sub-close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients will be placed under medical observation in the new center, which will cover a total area of about 33.3 hectares, according to the housing and urban-rural development bureau of Shijiazhuang. With an area of 18 square meters, each room will be equipped with facilities such as air-conditioning and water heaters. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York