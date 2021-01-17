In pics: builder at construction site of Huangzhuang apartment isolation site in Shijiazhuang

Dai Bin (front, L) has a meal at the construction site of the Huangzhuang apartment isolation site in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 16, 2021. Dai Bin, a 33-year-old builder, had participated in the construction of portable buildings in Wuhan when the city was hit hard by COVID-19 during the Spring Festival of 2020. After Wuhan lifted its outbound traffic restriction, Dai Bin came to Shijiazhuang to work as a carpenter. At the start of 2021, the Huangzhuang apartment isolation site project, located at the junction of Zhengding County and Gaocheng District in Shijiazhuang, was launched. He once again embarked on the course of fighting the epidemic and worked with his colleagues day and night to complete the project with good quality and in time. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)