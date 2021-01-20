Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
Chinese vice premier inspects Hebei for epidemic containment

(Xinhua)    09:48, January 20, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has inspected north China's Hebei Province, urging swift and resolute actions in curbing the recent resurgence of COVID-19 at several locations in the province.

Sun made the inspection tour to Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital, from Jan. 15 to 18, and visited various locations, including local communities, an elderly care institution, a quarantine site, and a hospital, among others.

At conferences, Sun listened to reports on the current epidemic control situation of several cities in the province, as well as professional opinions from experts.

Sun called on relevant departments and personnel to tighten the control over traffic flow at key locations in and around the province and conduct nucleic acid tests more frequently in medium and high-risk areas. Local communities should also advise residents against gathering.

