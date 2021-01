Staff member Song Haifeng work on nucleic acid samples at the nucleic acid test laboratory named Huoyan, or Fire Eye, in Shijiazhuang, north China''s Hebei Province, Jan. 18, 2021. On Jan. 8, a nucleic acid test laboratory named Huoyan, or Fire Eye, was built in only 10 hours and put into use in 21 hours in Shijiazhuang. It can test up to 1 million samples a day, significantly improving the city''s testing capability. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)