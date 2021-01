Staff memberss orderly disinfect a street in Shangheyuanzhu Community, Shijiazhaung, north China’s Hebei Province on Jan. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

Shijiazhuang has launched citywide comprehensive disinfection, mainly in medium-risk and high-risk areas. Disinfection sites include the city's medical institutions, centralized isolation centers, patients' homes, nursing homes, welfare homes, schools, markets, public toilets, and garbage transfer stations.