First batch of makeshift rooms in medical observation center delivered within 98 hours in N China’s Shijiazhuang

As part of the important measures to cope with the recent COVID-19 resurgence, the first batch of 1,008 makeshift rooms in Huangzhuang apartment, a centralized medical observation center in Shijiazhuang city, north China’s Hebei province, were delivered on the afternoon of Jan. 17, only 98 hours since the observation center broke ground.

Undertaken by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited and China State Construction, the makeshift rooms will be put into use soon once the sanitary facilities are installed.

State Grid Shijiazhuang Electric Power Company made a detailed schedule for the construction of the centralized medical observation center, with construction tasks being arranged on an hourly basis. With 15 of the company teams working in shifts around the clock, power was made accessible within 51 hours.

Likewise, China Mobile Communication Group Hebei Co., Ltd., took 36 hours to establish the first 5G base station at Huangzhuang apartment isolation site, achieving full 2G, 4G and 5G network coverage on the construction site.