Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 16, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

49 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases reported in Chinese city

(Xinhua)    15:37, January 16, 2021

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- A city in northeast China's Jilin Province on Saturday reported 49 new asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus as of 10 a.m., authorities said.

The cases were all close contacts or secondary close contacts of earlier infections exposed in a local training course in the city of Tonghua, according to a press conference held by the city government Saturday.

Related epidemiological investigations are underway.

A total of 42 residential communities in connection with the cases have been closed off, and the close contacts and secondary close contacts of those infected have been quarantined.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, 73,362 of some 209,000 residents who were tested for the virus in a citywide testing campaign have received their results, which are all negative. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York