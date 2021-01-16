Chinese mainland reports 115 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 130 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 115 were locally transmitted and the rest arrived from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 90 were reported in Hebei, 23 in Heilongjiang, and two in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

No deaths or suspected cases related to the disease were reported on Friday.

By the end of Friday, a total of 4,489 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,208 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 281 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 88,118 by Friday, including 1,113 patients still receiving treatment, 38 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 82,370 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Friday, and 33,409 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Friday saw 79 asymptomatic cases newly reported, of which 24 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, 20 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

A total of 670 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of which 262 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Friday, 9,452 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 161 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macao SAR, and 843 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 8,684 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 741 in Taiwan.