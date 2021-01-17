Chinese mainland reports 13 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 13 new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,502.

Four new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, two each in Fujian, Guangdong and Sichuan, and one each in Tianjin, Shandong and Hunan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Sunday.

Among all the imported cases, 4,224 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 278 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.