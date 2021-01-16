Senior CPC official stresses healthy cultural environment

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, speaks during a teleconference on the work of combating pornography and illegal publications in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official on Friday stressed the importance of the nation's ongoing crackdown on pornography and illegal publications in accordance with the law, with a view to creating a healthy cultural environment.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, issued his message during a teleconference on the work of combating pornography and illegal publications.

He said that the nationwide crackdown conducted during the past year has made an important contribution to maintaining social stability and fostering a positive cultural environment.

In 2021, which marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, a healthy and positive social and cultural environment should be ensured, said Huang.

He called for stronger capabilities to combat illegal information and better guard against risks.

Huang also stressed the importance of creating a cleaner internet environment and better protection for juveniles.