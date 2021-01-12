Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

CPC memorial hall to open with new look for centenary in July

(Xinhua)    13:04, January 12, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The memorial hall for the founding congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is scheduled to reopen for the Party's centenary in July after its renovation is completed by May, China Daily reported Tuesday.

The Memorial for the Site of the First National Congress of the CPC, housed in a restored building in Huangpu District in Shanghai, temporarily closed beginning on Nov. 17, 2020 for large-scale renovation.

First open to the public in 1952, the memorial had witnessed significant increase in visitor numbers, which stood at more than 1.4 million in 2019, according to China Daily.

Thirteen Chinese delegates and two foreign delegates from the Communist International convened the First CPC National Congress on the site of the memorial in July 1921.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York