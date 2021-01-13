Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
State Council appoints, removes officials

(Xinhua)    09:45, January 13, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of officials Tuesday.

Wang Shaofeng was appointed vice minister of human resources and social security.

Song Yuanming was appointed vice minister of emergency management and head of the National Workplace Emergency Management Center, replacing Sun Huashan. Song no longer serves as deputy head of the National Mine Safety Administration.

Zhuang Guotai was appointed head of the China Meteorological Administration, replacing Liu Yaming. Zhuang no longer serves as vice minister of ecology and environment.

Li Shulei was appointed vice president of the National Academy of Governance, replacing He Yiting.

Zhao Dacheng was removed from the post of vice justice minister.

Sun Meijun was removed from the post of deputy head of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

