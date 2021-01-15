Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 15, 2021
CPC official urges achievements to mark CPC centenary

(Xinhua)    09:23, January 15, 2021

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at the closing of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee attended by provincial and ministerial-level officials, Jan. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Wang Huning on Thursday called for efforts to ensure a positive start to the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and outstanding accomplishments to celebrate the CPC's centenary.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the closing of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (the National Academy of Governance). Eminent provincial and ministerial officials were in attendance.

Throughout the study session, which started on Monday, the participants studied and improved their understanding of the new development stage, the new development philosophy, and the new development paradigm.

Ten of the participants made speeches at the closing ceremony to share what they had gained through the session.

Wang stressed the need to improve political judgment, understanding, and execution of the effective implementation of the Party leadership's decisions and plans.

He also urged the attendees to accurately learn about goals in the new development stage to deliver in the affairs of the Party and the country, act on the new development philosophy to address unbalanced and inadequate development, and step up the establishment of the new development paradigm.

More efforts should be made to guard against the practice of "formalities for formalities' sake" and bureaucratism, Wang said.

