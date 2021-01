A worker is seen on the site of a project to renovate the building that houses the Memorial for the Site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 14, 2021. The Memorial for the Site of the First National Congress of the CPC, housed in a restored building in Huangpu District in Shanghai, temporarily closed beginning on Nov. 17, 2020 for large-scale renovation. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)