Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University sends vehicle-carried mobile CT scanner to Hebei

A staff member tests a vehicle-carried mobile CT scanner before it departs from the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 10, 2021. The Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University on Sunday sent a vehicle-carried mobile CT scanner to north China's Hebei Province to support COVID-19 control and prevention there. The mobile facility is capable of up to 300 chest scans per day and the results will be transmitted via 5G network back to medical experts in Wuhan for diagnoses. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)