Tianjin sends medical team to Xingtai to support prevention, control of epidemic

(Xinhua)    08:47, January 11, 2021

Medical team members sign their names on a team flag before leaving for Hebei Province at Tianjin emergency center in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 10, 2021. A medical emergency team of 24 members set out at the Tianjin emergency center and drove ambulances to Xingtai, Hebei Province, to support the prevention and control of the epidemic there. (Xinhua/Li Ran)


