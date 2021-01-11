Tianjin sends medical team to Xingtai to support prevention, control of epidemic

Medical team members sign their names on a team flag before leaving for Hebei Province at Tianjin emergency center in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 10, 2021. A medical emergency team of 24 members set out at the Tianjin emergency center and drove ambulances to Xingtai, Hebei Province, to support the prevention and control of the epidemic there. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
1,400-yr-old tomb with white marble bed reveals religious e…
Ericsson CEO resists Swedish government's ban on Huawei, ZT…
Desert village in NW China's Xinjiang relocated for poverty…
J-10C, J-11B fighter jets shine in just-concluded China-Pak…