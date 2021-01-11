Second round of nucleic acid testing begins in Shijiazhuang's communities

A medical worker collects swab sample from a resident at a community COVID-19 testing site in Yuhua District of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 10, 2021. The second round of the nucleic acid testing has begun in some communities in Shijiazhuang. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
