Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 10, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Official stresses urgency to curb COVID-19 in Hebei

(Xinhua)    09:28, January 10, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's health authority on Friday called for strengthened measures to curb COVID-19's recent spread in north China's Hebei Province.

Citywide nucleic acid testing should be carried out fast with quality, said Ma Xiaowei, head of the National Health Commission. He made the comments during a video conference on the epidemic prevention and control work of Hebei.

Potential infection sources should be identified promptly through epidemiological investigations, Ma said, urging improved coordination among various departments to find transmission chains as soon as possible.

Ma stressed that enough rooms should be prepared for quarantine, calling for better medical worker training and other measures to prevent nosocomial infections.

By Thursday, about 3,000 medical workers have arrived in Shijiazhuang, the capital city of Hebei, to support the city's prevention and control of COVID-19.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York