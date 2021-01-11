Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
China's Hebei adds 4 more COVID-19 medium-risk areas

(Xinhua)    09:34, January 11, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province added four COVID-19 medium-risk areas on Sunday, bringing the province's number of medium-risk areas to 21, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

All four areas are in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang. One of the areas is located in the Yuhua District, one in the Luquan District, and the other two in the Qiaoxi District.

So far, 21 areas in Shijiazhuang and the city of Xingtai have been classified as medium-risk areas, while the worst-hit Gaocheng District in Shijiazhuang has been classified as a high-risk area.

Hebei Province reported 46 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

Among the confirmed cases, 44 were reported in Shijiazhuang, and the other two in Xingtai. Twenty-nine of the cases were previously asymptomatic carriers.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

