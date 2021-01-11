Pic story of technical head of genome at Shijiazhuang KingMed Diagnostics testing lab

Yang Hongke prepares to work in a temporary testing lab in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 9, 2021. Yang Hongke, 28, technical head of genome at Shijiazhuang KingMed Diagnostics testing lab, has been working in the nucleic acid testing lab since Jan. 6, when Shijiazhuang started citywide nucleic acid testing. She also aided Wuhan in nucleic acid testing from February to April last year. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)