China sees boom in Internet economy in 2020

Delegates from China and Switzerland sign an agreement at the booth of STOR-H TECHNOLOGIES SA from Switzerland during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2020. Normal life has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, people managed to stay online to get in touch with each other and continue daily life while they were confined at home. In the meantime, China has been exploring new growth areas in the digital economy and harnessing the boom in the Internet economy to promote the integrated development of the digital economy and the real economy, while fostering new industries and new business forms. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)