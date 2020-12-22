Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China sees boom in Internet economy in 2020

(Xinhua)    12:54, December 22, 2020

Delegates from China and Switzerland sign an agreement at the booth of STOR-H TECHNOLOGIES SA from Switzerland during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2020. Normal life has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, people managed to stay online to get in touch with each other and continue daily life while they were confined at home. In the meantime, China has been exploring new growth areas in the digital economy and harnessing the boom in the Internet economy to promote the integrated development of the digital economy and the real economy, while fostering new industries and new business forms. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York