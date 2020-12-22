Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
China's top economic planner pledges efforts to ensure stable power supply

(Xinhua)    10:47, December 22, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's electricity supply is largely stable, an official with the country's top economic planning body said Monday.

Household electricity consumption in provinces including Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang has not been affected, Zhao Chenxin, secretary general of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a press conference.

Noting that cold weather and rapidly expanding industrial production created a surge in electricity demand, Zhao said that the NDRC and the National Energy Administration have been working with power companies to ensure stable supply.

He said the country will take more measures to meet winter demand, including enhancing generation capacity and increasing coal supplies, among others.

