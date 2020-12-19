China to keep economy in appropriate range: key meeting

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will work to ensure that its economy runs in an appropriate range, according to a statement released after the annual Central Economic Work Conference held in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday, as Chinese leaders charted course for the economy in 2021.

The country will appropriately manage the tempo and strength of its macro-control, and implement targeted and effective macro policies, the statement said.

Efforts should be made to continue spurring the vitality of market entities, especially the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and individually-owned businesses, through improving the country's policies related to cutting taxes and administrative fees, improving inclusive financial services, and promoting reform and innovation, it said.

China shall rely on innovation to advance the development of its real economy and promote high-quality development of the manufacturing sector, the statement said.

The potential of the domestic market should be fully tapped, the statement said, calling for the expansion of consumption and effective investment that is oriented toward improving people's livelihoods.

Efforts should be made to comprehensively advance rural vitalization, deepen reforms in key areas to improve business environment, strengthen pollution prevention and control, promote employment and continuously improve people's lives, according to the statement.