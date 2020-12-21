Decoding China's Economy in 2020

At the beginning of 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic disrupted people's normal lives and caused an economic recession. This was not only a crisis but also a task for the whole world.

"With the task of epidemic prevention and control, we actively resume work and production. We should ensure our production while staying in good health," President Xi Jinping said during an inspection in East China's Zhejiang Province from March 29 to April 1.

Since the outbreak, China has been actively focusing on epidemic prevention and control while seeking opportunities for economic development during a difficult time. Industries and consumption are climbing back, reflecting people's confidence to win the battle. China's GDP in 2020 is expected to exceed 100 trillion yuan ($15.3 trillion).

"China is the first major economy to recover since the onslaught of COVID-19, and China leads the world in both its COVID-19 response and economic recovery. All this fully demonstrates China's great resilience and vitality."