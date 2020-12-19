China to keep macro policies consistent in 2021: key meeting

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will keep its macro policies consistent, stable and sustainable in 2021, according to a statement released Friday after a tone-setting economic meeting.

The country will continue to implement proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, amid efforts to maintain necessary support for economic recovery, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference held in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday.

In 2021, China will adopt a fiscal policy that offers stronger financial guarantees to major national strategies as well as promotes science and technology innovations, accelerates economic structural adjustment, and adjusts income distribution in a proactive manner.

In the meantime, solid efforts should be made to resolve hidden debts of local governments, the statement said.

China will implement a monetary policy that is flexible, precise, reasonable and moderate, according to the meeting, which stressed that money supply and aggregate social financing should grow at basically the same level with the country's nominal economic growth.

Banks' capital should be replenished through multiple channels, and efforts should be made to improve the legal system in the bond market, the statement said.

The meeting also urged stronger financial support for science and technology innovations, the small and micro firms, and green development.

China will deepen the market-oriented reform of interest rates and exchange rates, and keep the yuan's exchange rate generally stable on a reasonable and balanced level, according to the statement.