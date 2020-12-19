Key meeting sums up China's experience in developing economy amid severe challenges

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The annual Central Economic Work Conference that concluded on Friday summarized China's experience in developing economy in the face of severe challenges.

The meeting summarized China's experience through the country's practice of taking both domestic and international situations into consideration, and coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development.

In time of crisis, the whole Party, the whole nation and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups can always rely on the authority of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee to rise to challenges, said the meeting.

In the face of major tests, the judgement, decisiveness and executive capability of the CPC Central Committee have played a decisive role at critical junctures, it said.

Regarding putting people first as the fundamental premise of making correct decisions, the meeting said that as long as people's interests are put at the upmost position, correct decisions can be made, the best path be taken, and all challenges be conquered by relying on the people.

It also acknowledged the institutional strengths of the country in time of difficulties. By mobilizing nationwide resources to deal with important matters, the whole Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups can be united closely, gathering great strengths in overcoming difficulties and making great accomplishments.

Scientific decision-making and creativity are the fundamental ways to transforming crises into opportunities, while scientific and technological self-reliance and self-strengthening provide primary support for development, the meeting said.