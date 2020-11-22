Xi calls for G20 efforts on epidemic response, economic recovery

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 15th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 21, 2020. Xi delivered a speech at the summit on Saturday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday put forward a set of proposals for the G20 to stabilize and restore economic growth while containing COVID-19 on an ongoing basis.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing when he addressed the G20 Riyadh Summit via video link.

Xi spoke of the need to build a global firewall against COVID-19.

"We must first put the disease under control at home and, on that basis, strengthen exchanges and cooperation to help countries in need," Xi said, adding that the G20 should speed up action and support the WHO in mobilizing and consolidating resources and distributing vaccines fairly and efficiently.

Xi stressed efforts to ensure the smooth functioning of the global economy.

"We need to reduce tariffs and barriers, and explore the liberalization of trade of key medical supplies. We need to further harmonize policies and standards and establish 'fast tracks' to facilitate the orderly flow of personnel," Xi said.

Xi said the G20 should harness the role of the digital economy.

"We could foster an enabling environment for the development of the digital economy, enhance data security cooperation, strengthen the digital infrastructure, and level the playing field for high-tech companies from all countries," Xi said.

The Chinese president also said the G20 should pursue more inclusive development.

"We should keep our support for developing countries and help them overcome the hardships caused by the pandemic," Xi said.

Calling for efforts to help women walk out of the shadow of the pandemic and address their special needs, Xi noted that China has proposed the convening of another Global Leaders' Meeting on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment in 2025 to contribute to women's development in the post-COVID era.

Meanwhile, Xi highlighted the challenge of food security.

China supports the UN in holding the Food Systems Summit next year and proposes an international conference on food loss and waste in due course, Xi noted.