BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A book on the communication between Xi Jinping and college students has been published.

It contains 25 pieces of interviews that record Xi's communication with college students between December 1983 and July 2019, showing his consistent concern and care for the young people, especially college students.

People can learn from the book the important thought of Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on youth work.