Xi expounds on shared opportunities under new development paradigm

(Xinhua)    11:24, November 19, 2020

A visitor looks at Vietnamese food products at the third China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/China Daily)

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday expounded on how China's unlocking market potential, wider opening up and deepening international cooperation under the new development paradigm will offer more development opportunities and shared prosperity to the world.

In a speech delivered via video link to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Dialogues, Xi said the new development paradigm will enable China to fully unlock its market potential and create greater demand for other countries.

"As China's economy grows, our people naturally want to lead an even better life. This will create more demand for a greater variety of quality products, technologies and services from across the world," he said.

Meanwhile, the new development paradigm will enable China to open up wider and share more opportunities for common development with other countries, Xi said.

China's opening-up policy will not change at any time, Xi said.

The new development paradigm will also enable China to continue to deepen international cooperation for shared benefits with other countries, he said.

