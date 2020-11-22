Experts echo Xi's call for building Asia-Pacific community with shared future

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's call for advancing the building of an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future amid the COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown has resonated internationally.

In his remarks at the virtual 27th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, Xi highlighted promoting openness and inclusiveness, accelerating innovation-driven growth, enhancing regional connectivity, and pushing for mutually beneficial cooperation in Asia-Pacific.

Miguel Rodriguez Mackay, president of the Peruvian Institute of Law and International Relations, said that Xi's speech demonstrates China's sincere attitude towards strengthening cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific region, which will contribute to the continuous improvement of regional integration.

China's building of a new development pattern marked by the domestic cycle as the main body and the mutual reinforcing of the domestic and international cycles will provide great opportunities for the development of other economies and stimulate the recovery of the world economy, he added.

Fernando Reyes Matta, director of the Center for Latin American Studies on China at Andres Bello University in Chile, said that Xi's proposals help consolidate the foundation of APEC, and China's new development pattern has provided a strong impetus for regional economic development.

Bambang Suryono, chairman of Indonesia's Asia Innovation Study Center, said Xi's remarks have charted the course for the Asia-Pacific region and the world to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and economic troubles.

Such remarks demonstrated that China stands for the common interests of and promotes win-win cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, said Suryono.

Bobby M. Tuazon, director of Policy Studies at the Center for People Empowerment in Governance of the Philippines, said that multilateralism and international cooperation proposed by China is the way to go especially in the light of critical global challenges.

Zhu Jianrong, professor at Toyo Gakuen University of Japan, said with the new ideas and practical development paths outlined by Xi and China's commitment to its contribution, the Asia-Pacific community with a shared future is no longer just a dream for the region and the world, but a vision that can be achieved in the near future through joint efforts of all countries.