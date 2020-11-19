Xi: China welcomes cooperation with everyone

President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the APEC CEO Dialogues via video link on Nov 19, 2020. (Photo/Xinhua)

BEIJING -- President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the APEC CEO Dialogues via video link in Beijing on Thursday. Here are some highlights.

Shared opportunities under new development paradigm

China's unlocking market potential, wider opening up and deepening international cooperation under the new development paradigm will offer more development opportunities and shared prosperity to the world.

The new development paradigm will enable China to fully unlock its market potential and create greater demand for other countries.

Meanwhile, the new development paradigm will enable China to open up wider and share more opportunities for common development with other countries.

The new development paradigm will also enable China to continue to deepen international cooperation for shared benefits with other countries.