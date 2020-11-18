BRICS must keep right direction amid "strong wind, high tides": Xi

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said BRICS countries are all "passengers in the same boat."
"When the wind is strong and the tides are high, we must be even more focused on the direction. We must keep pace, and work as a team to break the waves and navigate steadily toward a brighter future," Xi said in Beijing while addressing the 12th BRICS summit via video link.
