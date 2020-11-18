Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
BRICS must keep right direction amid "strong wind, high tides": Xi

(Xinhua)    11:36, November 18, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said BRICS countries are all "passengers in the same boat."

"When the wind is strong and the tides are high, we must be even more focused on the direction. We must keep pace, and work as a team to break the waves and navigate steadily toward a brighter future," Xi said in Beijing while addressing the 12th BRICS summit via video link. 

