Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China enhances cooperation with B&R countries despite COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:57, November 18, 2020

Aerial photo shows Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. /Xinhua

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China has seen resilient cooperation with the Belt and Road (B&R) countries facing the impact of COVID-19, the country's top economic planner said on Tuesday.

China has signed 201 B&R cooperation documents with 138 countries and 31 international organizations, Meng Wei, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference.

In the first three quarters of the year, China's trade with B&R countries totaled about 963.42 billion U.S. dollars, and its non-financial direct investment in these countries surged by 29.7 percent year on year to reach 13.02 billion dollars, Meng said.

The China-Europe freight rail service network bucked up, with a total of 10,180 trips made as of November 5, said Meng, adding that nearly 8 million parcels of medical supplies have been delivered via the China-Europe freight trains this year.

Major B&R projects, including the China-Laos railway, China-Thailand railway, Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, and Hungary-Serbia railway are making positive headway, Meng said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, China has played its role as the world's largest supplier of anti-pandemic goods, providing over 280 batches of emergency materials to more than 150 countries and international organizations, Meng added. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York