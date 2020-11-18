Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Wednesday that it received reports of eight newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, including one that was domestically transmitted and seven imported.
The domestically transmitted case was reported in Tianjin, the commission said in its daily report.
No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, the commission said.
China speeds up construction of space-ground integrated qua…
Trump's ousting of Pentagon chief sends shockwaves through …
The US is a thief crying "Stop thief!” and poses military t…
U.S. losing support in international community over politic…
Double Eleven shopping festival brings in new features to o…