Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    09:00, November 18, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Wednesday that it received reports of eight newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, including one that was domestically transmitted and seven imported.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Tianjin, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, the commission said. 

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

