Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 tops 166,000

(Xinhua)    10:08, November 17, 2020

SAO PAULO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- With 216 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 hit 166,014, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

The ministry said that another 13,371 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, raising the national caseload to 5,876,464.

The ministry explained that there are delays in data collection in some states, so the information should be updated in the coming days.

Sao Paulo, the most affected state in the country, has reported 40,576 deaths and 1,169,377 cases.

According to official reports, hospital admissions of patients with COVID-19 in Sao Paulo increased by 18 percent in the first half of November, prompting the local government to announce on Monday that it will postpone further lifting of lockdown measures.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York