Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

A total of 15 imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland Monday, the commission said in its daily report. Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Sichuan, four in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin and Shandong.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.

By the end of Monday, a total of 3,716 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,382 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 334 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

A total of 36 COVID-19 patients on the Chinese mainland were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Monday, according to the report.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,361 by Monday, including 353 still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 81,374 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by Monday. A total of 13,995 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Monday also reported 12 new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland. Three cases, all imported, were re-categorized as confirmed cases on the same day.

A total of 512 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation, with 406 arriving from outside the mainland.

By the end of Monday, 5,466 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 108 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macao SAR, and 603 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 5,198 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 536 in Taiwan.