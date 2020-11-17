Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

ADB allocates over 20 mln USD to help developing members access COVID-19 vaccines

(Xinhua)    13:33, November 17, 2020

MANILA, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Tuesday that it had allocated 20.3 million U.S. dollars in technical assistance to help its developing members access vaccines for COVID-19 and establish systems to enable equitable and efficient vaccine distribution.

The Manila-based bank said the funds will be available for ADB developing members to support vaccine-related health system assessments and the development of country readiness plans to strengthen the capacity to access, introduce, deploy, deliver, and monitor vaccines safely and effectively.

The ADB said the funds will help members assess and strengthen vaccine cold chain and logistics, infection control, supply and skills of health workers, risk communications, and real-time data capturing and monitoring.

It added that technical assistance will also support the identification and promotion of innovative cold chain and vaccine tracking technologies.

Woochong Um, the director-general of ADB's Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department, said Asia and the Pacific "has largely done well to limit the spread of COVID-19."

"Ensuring access to a safe, effective, and equitable vaccine is the next frontier in the fight against this virus," he said.

With these additional grant resources, he said the ADB can immediately support its developing members "to undertake urgent actions, including vaccine system assessments and vaccine deployment strategies, to ensure vaccines are delivered efficiently and fairly."

ADB expects to implement technical assistance with its partners the United Nations Children's Fund and the World Health Organization, in coordination with COVAX, Gavi, the World Bank and bilateral agencies among others.

ADB approved a 20-billion-U.S. dollar expanded assistance package in April to support its developing members' COVID-19 response.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York