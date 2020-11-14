Xi inspects eastern Chinese city of Yangzhou

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about environmental remediation along the Grand Canal, as well as the protection, inheritance and use of its culture while visiting an ecological and cultural park in Sanwan area of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 13, 2020. Xi on Friday inspected the city of Yangzhou during his tour in Jiangsu. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

NANJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Friday inspected the city of Yangzhou during his tour in east China's Jiangsu Province.

While visiting an ecological and cultural park in Sanwan area, Xi learned about environmental remediation along the Grand Canal, as well as the protection, inheritance and use of its culture.

At a site of the Jiangdu Key Water Conservancy Project, Xi learned about the planning and construction of the eastern route of the country's South-to-North Water Diversion Project, and the operation of the water conservancy project.